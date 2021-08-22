Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 57,674 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,674 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.