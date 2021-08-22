Cancel
State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

