Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.