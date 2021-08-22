Cancel
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 100,577 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6,912.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,577 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com

