Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

By Gary Stephens
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Lantronix worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

