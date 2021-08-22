Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund
Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0