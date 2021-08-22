Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 2,445 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of DMC Global worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.