Today will start out pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with humid southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 93. Also, another round of (non-severe), thunderstorms could drift into our western counties late this afternoon and evening with sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain. No rain is expected in Amarillo tonight.