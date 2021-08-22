Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ a test of skill and psyche

By George Dickie
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to some nifty surfing action, viewers of “The Ultimate Surfer” will also become acquainted with a state-of-the-art surfing facility that produces the perfect wave each time. So perfect, in fact, that one might say they’re tubular. Premiering Monday and Tuesday, on ABC, the eight-episode hourlong series brings together...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Slater
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfers#Abc#Wsl Championship Tour#Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLTVLine

Witcher Origin Story, Ultimate Surfer Competition and More

Series premiere: Fourteen up-and-coming surfers train and live together at the World Surf League’s state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif.; former NFL QB Jesse Palmer hosts. 🐀 ON THIS DAY IN TV HISTORY 🐍. On Aug. 23, 2000, CBS’ Survivor crowned its first winner, Richard Hatch. Do you remember how...
NFLearnthenecklace.com

Joe Turpel Wiki: Facts about “The Ultimate Surfer” Commentator

ABC and World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater are bringing viewers an intense two-night surf competition titled The Ultimate Surfer. Airing on August 23 and 24 at 10:00 p.m. EST, it will be hosted by former NFL pro Jesse Palmer and commentators Joe Turpel and Erin Coscarelli. A surf competition is now incomplete without play-by-play from Joe Turpel. After calling WSL events for a decade, Turpel’s style and knowledge have become the gold standard for surfing commentary. He’s about to gain more followers beyond the regular surf enthusiasts. For those who want to know more about who “The Modern Voice of Surfing” is, we have compiled a primer in this Joe Turpel wiki.
Swimming & Surfingnationalgeographic.com

These monster waves test even the most daring surfers

In French Polynesia, waves are revered and feared at the legendary surf break off the village of Teahupoo. Some of the world’s heaviest waves crash along the reef of Teahupoo, on the southeastern coast of Tahiti. The power of these barrels explains the small village’s selection as the venue for the surfing competition at the 2024 Olympics, but it’s also a place of dramatic beauty and rich culture.
Lemoore, CAKATU.com

"The Ultimate Surfer" Host Jesse Palmer

Alliances and rivalries will be front and center in the new ABC competition series “The Ultimate Surfer”! Jesse Palmer, former NFL quarterback and sports commentator, will host the new show that has men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations will leave two men and two women as finalists who will vie for the male and female titles of the The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the elite WSL Championship Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Slater’s remarkable, one-of-a-kind, human-made wave—the most even playing field for measuring surf mastery—is at the heart of the series.
Swimming & Surfingsurfer.com

Meet One of Bali’s Best Surfers

Rio Waida–the high-flying acrobat you see shredding Bali’s finest setups above–turned heads last month when he represented Indo in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He followed up his performance in Japan by knocking Filipe Toledo out of the Corona Open Mexico. In short, Waida’s having a good year. Born and raised on the island of Bali, Waida has been groomed by world-class waves–and it shows. To find out more about Indo’s rising star, click play above.
NFLrealitytitbit.com

Where is The Ultimate Surfer filmed? ABC filming location revealed!

The Ultimate Surfer will bring together some of the best up-and-coming surfers in the world, but some viewers may wonder where it’s filmed. Contestants will train and live together while they compete for the ultimate prize – $100k and three wildcard spots on the WSL Championship Tour. Seven men and...
NFLPosted by
Distractify

'The Ultimate Surfer' Was Filmed at This State-of-the-Art Surf Ranch

ABC's latest reality TV show, The Ultimate Surfer, challenges 14 extreme athletes to demonstrate how well they can ride the waves, elbow out the kooks, and pour all their might into winning the prestigious competition and the $100,000 cash prize. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Ultimate Surfer promises hours worth of unparalleled entertainment — and a healthy dose of intrigue. So, where was the show filmed?
Entertainmentreality blurred

Ultimate Surfer is ABC’s near-perfect combo of talent competition and drama

“This is a surf competition, this isn’t a kissing competition,” surfer Juli Hernandez says upon learning that the first challenge on ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer is spin the bottle. “If I wanted to kiss someone, I would have signed up for The Bachelor,” Brianna Cope adds. I, too, was rolling my eyes, ready to give up on what seemed like a surfing-themed knock-off of Bachelor in Paradise, the show that precedes it.
Lemoore, CAtvseriesfinale.com

The Ultimate Surfer: Season One Viewer Votes

Which contestants will hang around long enough to hang ten for the entire first season of The Ultimate Surfer TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Ultimate Surfer is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Ultimate Surfer here.
Honolulu, HItetongravity.com

​Step Inside the Life of One of Honolulu’s Most Charismatic Surfers

Arthur “Toots” Anchinges has built a simplified life that revolves around the things he enjoys most—surfing, shaping boards, and hanging with his girlfriend, Caroline Motley, and their dogs, Birdie and Bonnie, around Town and at their Waikiki apartment. This short film explores his existence, his philosophy on leading life in the Pacific, and showcases some beautifully simple surfing.
Lemoore, CAtvseriesfinale.com

The Ultimate Surfer: Season Two? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Ultimate Surfer TV show was created by eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the show with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. The series gathers some of the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California (powered by Slater’s human-made wave technology), in the hope of competing amongst the best athletes in the fast-growing sport. Contestants compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations leave two men and two women as finalists who vie for the male and female titles of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the elite WSL Championship Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Surfers competing this season are Anastasia Ashley, Kai Barger, Mason Barnes, Tia Blanco, Austin Clouse, Brianna Cope, Luke Davis, Kayla Durden, Juli Hernandez, Zeke Lau, Alejandro Moreda, Koa Smith, Malia Ward, and Bruna Zaun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy