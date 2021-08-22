ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ a test of skill and psyche

ABC and World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater are bringing viewers an intense two-night surf competition titled The Ultimate Surfer. Airing on August 23 and 24 at 10:00 p.m. EST, it will be hosted by former NFL pro Jesse Palmer and commentators Joe Turpel and Erin Coscarelli. A surf competition is now incomplete without play-by-play from Joe Turpel. After calling WSL events for a decade, Turpel’s style and knowledge have become the gold standard for surfing commentary. He’s about to gain more followers beyond the regular surf enthusiasts. For those who want to know more about who “The Modern Voice of Surfing” is, we have compiled a primer in this Joe Turpel wiki.