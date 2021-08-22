Cancel
Your Laughing Muscles Will Get A Workout In This Sporty Romance

Alabama Public Radio
 6 days ago
Farrah Rochon's The Dating Playbook is an absolute romp, packed with humor, brilliant banter, and — of course — sex appeal. Taylor Powell is the owner of Taylor'd Conditioning, a fitness and nutrition business. And while she might be the queen of saucy comebacks, she's sadly on a downward spiral when it comes to her career. Following some sketchy business decisions, a new opportunity that went sour, and a not-quite-ready-for-prime-time failed romance (you might recognize her as one of the three besties from Rochon's critically acclaimed The Boyfriend Project), Taylor has some rough days coming — and she doesn't want to accept any help from her friends.

