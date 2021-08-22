Your Laughing Muscles Will Get A Workout In This Sporty Romance

The beginning of a workout is often the easiest part. After slipping on your best activewear and loading up an energizing playlist, you may feel invincible when you start your exercise routine. But soon enough, something familiar happens—your muscles grow fatigued, and weights that felt like nothing a few minutes ago are suddenly impossible to lift. As you begrudgingly take a break, you may ask yourself: why do my muscles get tired so quickly? Though it may be annoying, sudden muscle fatigue is nothing to worry about. It's simply a byproduct of the way your body uses energy.