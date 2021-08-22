Flood Watch issued for Lancaster, Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lancaster; Lebanon; Schuylkill FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Lancaster, Lebanon and Schuylkill. * Through Monday morning. * Heavy showers will continue to affect the watch area through late this evening. Additional rainfall of over an inch in some locations could cause flooding of poor drainage areas or along small streams and creeks.