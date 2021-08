This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here. Since the federal-level legalization of industrial hemp cultivation, cannabidiol (CBD) products became easily available for the general population. People are using them for alleviating the symptoms of many common day ailments because of their potential therapeutic effects. Also, due to their popularity and widespread acceptance, cannabidiol manufacturers are introducing different types of CBD-infused health and wellness products. So, a plethora of cannabidiol products are available in the market, making it difficult to identify which products are and brands are safe. In this article, we will look at how CBD products and brands are evaluated.