Back-to-school tradition lost to technology: The lost art of wrapping text books

heraldmailmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Notarianni (anotarianni@gannett.com) My mom kept the brown paper bags carefully folded and stored inside of another paper bag in the cellarway. With five kids in the house bringing home textbooks in multiple subjects at the beginning of the school year, book-wrapping night was an event. We’d pull out the whole bag full of paper bags and bring them to the kitchen table, along with all the scissors and rolls of tape we could unearth from the junk drawer.

