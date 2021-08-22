‘District 9’ Director Neill Blomkamp on His Chilling Foray Into VR Horror and America-Inspired ‘District 10’

"What if I pushed you over and over again?" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie horror / psychological thriller titled The Madness Inside Me, from filmmaker Matthew Berkowitz. This initially premiered at the Filmfest Oldenburg in Germany last year. A forensic psychiatrist's husband is killed during a home invasion, but instead of identifying the killer, she recants. She stalks the newly released psychopath, deciding whether she wants to kill him, sleep with him, or try to understand him. "Is her relationship with criminals an excuse for her to rebel or is this the person who has always been inside her?" Merrin Dungey stars as Madison, along with Devon Graye, Thomas Q. Jones, and Anthony DeSando. At first glance, this looks like a very artsy exploration of guilt and instability, exploring the deep, dark aspects inside of us.