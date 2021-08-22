Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Vegan Chickpea Banana Bread with Pecans and Chocolate Chips

By Andrea Soranidis
vegnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrunchy pecans, melty chocolate chips, and sweet maple syrup make this loaf from The Vegan Bean Cookbook absolutely irresistible. Lightly toast a slice and spread with vegan butter for an indulgent start to the day. What you need:. 3 large bananas, mashed. ⅓ cup coconut oil, melted. ¼ cup vegan...

vegnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Vegan Food#Pecans#Bananas#Food Drink#Vegnews Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
RecipesFood52

Water Pie Was a Depression-Era Treat—Why Are People Into It Now?

The last gasp of summer is high time for pie making. Fruits that have spent months softening in the sun are at their best when paired with a flaky, buttery crust. But what if I were to tell you that recently, a certain pie caught my eye that needs no fruit at all? In fact, this pie requires so few ingredients that its main component is water.
Posted by
Gardening Soul

Baking Soda Uses – Here Are 5 Nifty Uses In The Garden

Gardening is one of the best physical activities you can do, as it comes with countless physical and mental health benefits. Moreover, fresh and home-grown produce is of much higher quality than the one we buy at a grocery store, and the taste is simply incomparable.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

The original Philly cheesesteak is a classic American regional dish developed in the early 20th century in Philadelphia. Made from thinly-sliced pieces of steak and Cheez Whiz on a long hoagie roll, the dish has die-hard fans. This Philly cheesesteak casserole incorporates the well-loved flavors and ingredients of the sandwich...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Sticky cinnamon rolls

This cinnamon rolls recipe is a classic northern European bake. They are delicious thanks to the soft dough filled with a mixture of butter, sugar and cinnamon. They do take some time to make, however, because you have to allow the dough to prove twice. (If you want more advice on how to tell if your dough has proved follow our expert guide.)
RecipesMartinsville Reporter-Times

Nothing beats a good recipe for slow cooked barbecue chicken wings

The blistering heat outside doesn't have to come inside, and I have a recipe that will be delicious and still keep your house cool. The slow cooker barbecue chicken wings are a must for a get together. You aren't skimping on taste and you'll impress your friends and family with an authentic home cooked barbecue experience.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Energy Bites Recipe

Craving peanut butter cookies but too lazy to make them? We've got you covered with these peanut butter energy bites. They are similar to the creamy cookie, but take a fraction of the time to make. Plus, they only require three simple, better-for-you ingredients. Chances are all of these ingredients are sitting in your pantry waiting to be used.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipeswilliams-sonoma.com

The Weeknight Chicken Dinner We Love

As the end of summer draws near, the kids are making their way back to school (we hope), and we look for life’s rhythm to find it’s pace again, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of our most beloved weeknight recipes. Every day this week, we’ll share one of our favorite easy recipes that make us feel both cozy and content. This creamy, flavorful chicken sauté requires no cookware other than a large fry pan to prepare. If you don’t have any leftover rice or potatoes in your fridge, just pick up a loaf of your favorite bread from the bakery and dinner is served.
Recipesrecipes.net

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

This Mexican cornbread casserole promises a fiesta of warm flavors with its layer of cheesy corn and ground beef base, covered with a crumbly cornbread. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Meat Base:. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and red bell pepper; saute...
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Cold Coconut Cake

It is a perfect cake for all coconut lovers! You will adore this creamy dessert – especially if you are a fan of the popular Italian cookies: Raffaello coconut balls. This cake is a creamy light coconut flavored cake, which is served cold. You can prepare this cake without putting too much effort – because you can buy basic sponge cake base and simply make the filling. It is an ideal cake for all coconut lovers! You can surprise your family for weekends, holidays, and other occasions with this easy and very delicious coconut and white chocolate cake.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

15 One-Pot Pasta Recipes

For an easy weeknight dinner that doesn't result in a sinkful of dishes, feed your pasta-loving family these simple one-pot pasta dishes. Many classic flavors like cajun pasta, beef stroganoff, and spaghetti and meatballs easily convert to a simplified cooking process you can have on the table in a flash. All of these recipes come together in one pot, one pan, or even your Instant Pot for less mess without sacrificing flavor. If everyone in your household loves pasta, give these easy wins a try.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Which Birthday Cake Recipe Pairs with Your Birth Month?

If you were a birthday cake, what flavor would you be? Yellow cake with chocolate buttercream frosting, strawberry cake with whipped frosting, butter cake with fresh berries, or maybe you would be a Funfetti cake. Like flavors of the season, each birthday month has the best birthday cake suited just for the special people born that month. If you're looking for birthday cake ideas you've come to the right place!
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Loaded Smashed Potato Skillet

Love potatoes? This skillet meal is the one for you!. I. Love. Potatoes. Baked, mashed, fried, hashed, boiled, and just about any other way to serve ’em, I love them all. That’s why I was so excited to try out today’s recipe. These loaded potatoes are like nothing I’ve had before – in a good way!
Recipescbslocal.com

Loaded Potato Casserole

We're with our favorite Jamaican Chef, Chef CJ Williams! He's showing us how to make Loaded Potato Casserole! See how you can get your hands on this tasty dish!

Comments / 0

Community Policy