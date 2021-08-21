Cancel
8/21/2021 - Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle at 798 James Jackson Pkwy NW

 8 days ago

On Saturday August 21, 2021, at around 12:20am officers responded to 798 James Jackson Pkwy NW on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. On scene officers found a pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle. The Accident Investigation Unit responded and investigated. The preliminary investigation found that a Ford F-150 had been traveling south on James Jackson Pkwy when it ran over a pedestrian what had been laying in the roadway. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Charges are not anticipated at this time.

