Gainesville, FL

Callers comment on Steve Spurrier's restaurant, solar incentives, school mask requirements and more

Gainesville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368. • Am I the only one who wonders how Steve Spurrier manages to get copious yet free advertising in The Gainesville Sun? Who else would get articles about his stupendous mansion at the beach, which apparently needs a real estate boost to sell? Now we’re also reading articles about his new restaurant, which is having trouble staffing positions. Maybe he should raise the salary of those restaurant workers, and I’ll bet staffing won’t be a problem anymore.

