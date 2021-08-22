Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Rawlins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne, Rawlins and northwestern Decatur Counties in northwestern Kansas, southwestern Red Willow and southeastern Hitchcock Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 445 AM CDT At 405 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of McDonald, or 13 miles west of Atwood, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Rawlins, northwestern Decatur and northeastern Cheyenne Counties in northwestern Kansas, southwestern Red Willow and southeastern Hitchcock Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Blakeman, Traer and Beardsley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH