Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie reopens after 6-year overhaul

 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie, an iconic modern art museum designed by Bauhaus pioneer Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, reopened to the public Sunday after a six-year refurbishment of the

Kristian Vistrup Madsen at the reopening of the Neue Nationalgalerie

WINDSWEPT AND SOAKING WET, I took a seat on a Barcelona chair. Around me wall text was still emerging from behind sheets of protective plastic, and a bright red crane extended to fix a light in the ceiling. I’d been circling the expansive terrace of Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie for a while, searching for a way into Mies van der Rohe’s immense glass box, which is finally reopening after a six-year overhaul led by David Chipperfield architects. Amid the rainstorm, the building’s inhuman proportions and impossibly clean lines seemed alienating and defiant. A huge, newly polished Henry Moore sculpture glistened in the rain. As I sat dripping onto the crisp leather, I thought about how Mies’s monolith makes you feel small and despondent in the same way as Karl Marx Allee, the Stalinist parade street in the East of the city. The structure was originally to house the Bacardi rum headquarters in Cuba, a destiny thwarted when the distiller’s assets were seized by the revolution. Mies’s plan was instead realized as a museum in the architect’s country of birth, a stone’s throw from the Berlin Wall. When the great glass house stood finished in 1968, there was nothing around it except Hans Scharoun’s Philharmonie a hundred meters over. No Staatsbibliothek, no Kulturforum, no Potsdamer Platz. Though buildings have since amassed—on the last vacant plot, Herzog & de Meuron’s Museum der Moderne is under construction—it still looks and feels somehow desolate. An inadvertent homage to the bombed-out site’s erstwhile emptiness, I said to myself. How poetic.
Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie reopens after six-year renovation

The Neue Nationalgalerie, a modern art museum designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe at the Kulturforum in Berlin, has reopened following a six-year refurbishment project by David Chipperfield Architects. The Berlin institution has launched with three exhibitions. 'Rosa Barba. In a Perpetual Now' is dedicated to film and media...

