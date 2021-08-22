Chaps Tent: Another 'military brat' talks about the life lessons learned

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I grew up in a house full of empathy, generosity, love, and kindness. It took my parents 12 years to conceive. Writing that down on a piece of paper has made me realize why gratitude and kindness filled our home. Imagine waiting 12 years for something you have longed for your whole life, and to be only blessed with one. Safe to say, my parents were, and still are, extremely grateful.