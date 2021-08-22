Let’s start taxing fuel use more, and incomes less: George Zadigian
ALLIANCE, Ohio -- Given the accelerating momentum of climate change and its devastating effects, perhaps the time has come to incentivize addressing this crisis through a tax increase on fuel consumption married to a decrease in income taxes. Given that taxes not only fund the government but are often used to influence behavior, should we continue to tax work and career advancement, which I believe we want to incentivize, while leaving taxation of a product that is destroying our environment artificially low?www.cleveland.com
