Sumter County, FL

Salute: Steele remembers friends and family from his dad's time in service

Daily Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our second and final segment on Baltimore Ravens' PR honcho and proud Army son (and grandson) Chad Steele, we take a look at some of the important relationships that the former college basketball star has sustained over the years. Those bonds are critical for the oft-transplanted children of America's servicemen and women, including more than a handful – grown up now – that are an important part Lake and Sumter Counties' patriotic population.

www.dailycommercial.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Kansas State#Navy#Soldier S Magazine#Army Maj#Godfathers#Army Sgt#San Diego Chargers#Vietnamese#American Asian
