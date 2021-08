There once was a time when the fall NCAA season would roll around and local Pittsburgh soccer diehards could come to expect almost nothing from Pitt’s soccer team. The Pitt Panthers, both the men and the women, have established themselves as strong contenders in the ACC over the past few years. Women’s coach Randy Waldrum has constructed a program over the past three years that has recruited talent, discovered an identity, and – perhaps most importantly – gotten results. Pitt’s 11-5-0 (WLT) record in 2020 was just the team’s second winning season in the past decade.