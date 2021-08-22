Football & high school sports are back! Our team is bringing you Shore Conference coverage every day

Facing elimination for the first time in this year’s Little League World Series, Toms River East decided to go beast mode in the late innings. Trailing, 4-3, heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Toms River East sent 14 batters to the plate. The New Jersey State Champions then added eight runs to the scoreboard and subsequently took a commanding lead on the way to an 11-4 victory over Manchester Little League from Connecticut.