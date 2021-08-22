Cancel
Dallas, TX

The Future Looks Bright for Realtor-Turned-Artist Natalie Westbrook

By Elaine Raffel
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Natalie Westbrook is the personification of her paintings: Colorful. Vibrant. Joyful. And just like the charismatic artist herself, each abstract work elicits a smile. The fact that they’re selling is an added bonus—not to mention, gave the former Ebby Halliday agent the nudge she needed to leave real estate and make art her full-time gig. Her first show at the Ron Hall Gallery in June was almost a sell-out. All but three of 15 paintings sold.

CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
