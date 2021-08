True wireless earbuds are better than ever. They're getting smaller, as are their cases, and they've picked up ever-helpful features like active noise reduction or cancellation, hands-free assistant access, wireless charging, and more. But as useful as these earbuds may be, it can sometimes be a challenge to get them to pair quickly and correctly with your smartphone. Thankfully, the Samsung Galaxy Buds lineup is some of the easiest true wireless earbuds to set up and use, and not just for those who have a Samsung Galaxy phone. We'll walk you through how to pair a set of Samsung Galaxy buds with your Android device.