WWE 2K22 made a big splash at SummerSlam with a new trailer and a release window, but the news doesn't stop there. 2K has told us when we can expect more concrete information regarding WWE 2K22, including a full announcement of features, modes, the game's cover superstar, and more. That is all set to happen in January of 2022, so circle your calendars, because we'll probably get some big roster reveals at that time as well. The game is slated to hit in March of 2022, though no exact date was given. WWE 2K20 was released in October of 2019, so when 2K22 does release it will have been over two years between releases, though that's not necessarily a bad thing.