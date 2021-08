As the transfer window winds down, Harry Kane is in limbo. He's not fully at Tottenham Hotspur, the club he remains under contract to but is trying to force an exit from, nor is he yet at Manchester City, the club he's trying to engineer his way to. So, as the clock ticks down, both teams are trying to protect themselves by seeking alternatives, looking for another striker to land so that when the transfer musical chairs stops, they're protected if they're the ones without Kane. Both sides (as well as Atletico Madrid), according to recent reporting from CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano, are looking at Dušan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. Fiorentina don't want to sell, but when the Premier League money gets silly, things have a tendency to change quickly.