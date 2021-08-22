Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting - CANCELLED

townofcortemadera.org
 6 days ago

The regular meeting of the Corte Madera Parks and Recreation Commission. Agendas and packets are available by 5pm on the Friday before each meeting. Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting will occur via videoconference only. All Commissioners will be participating remotely. As allowed under the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20 (March 17, 2020), during the duration of the COVID emergency the Town of Corte Madera will no longer offer an in-person meeting location for the public to attend. Members of the public may view and participate in the meeting remotely through the following link:

www.townofcortemadera.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commissioners#Covid#Corte Madera#The Town Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
Related
Grundy County, MOkttn.com

Grundy County Commission to meet on Tuesday

The Grundy County Commission plans to review bids next week for the Streambank Stabilization project near the Thompson River Bridge on Highway 6. Shannon Howe with the Howe Company is to meet with the commission at the courthouse in Trenton on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. It is...
Politicstownofcortemadera.org

Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), this BPAC meeting will occur via videoconference only. All Committee Members will be participating remotely, and residents are urged to follow the orders issued by the Marin County Public Health Officer and Governor and participate in the meeting remotely as well. As allowed under the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20 (March 17, 2020), during the duration of the COVID emergency the Town of Corte Madera will no longer offer an in-person meeting location for the public to attend.
Windom, MNCottonwood County Citizen Online

Windom Planning Commission to meet tonight

The city shoreland ordinance and land use code review are among the topics that will come up at tonight’s regular Windom Planning Commission meeting. In the shoreland ordinance discussion, the commission will focus on side yard setback. The meeting, which is held at the Windom City Council Chambers, begins at...
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison City Commission meeting Monday

The Madison City Commission is holding its regular weekly meeting Monday. On the agenda for the commission Monday is the acknowledgement of an application for a temporary retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce for Bacon Bash on September 11th. Commissioners will also...
Politicstownofcortemadera.org

Community Chat with the Mayor and Town Manager - CANCELLED

Please join Mayor Eli Beckman and Town Manager Todd Cusimano for this week’s virtual Corte Madera Community Chat. The Chat will take place on the second (2nd) and fourth (4th) Tuesday of every month from 4pm-5pm throughout the duration of the Shelter-in-Place Order. The chat will continue to be held through videoconference, using Zoom webinar. You can join the Chat beginning at 4pm using this link: https://tinyurl.com/y7chqd8d (webinar ID: 910-7929-1529). No pre-registration is needed, just click on the link beginning at 4pm, or any time after, to join in. After joining, you can use the “raise hand” icon, and you will be unmuted so that you can ask your question. Any use of profanity, obscenity and/or discriminatory language will not be tolerated and will result in dismissal from the meeting. You may need to download Zoom prior to joining the meeting, and all applications are available here: https://zoom.us/download.
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

City parks and recreation director announces retirement

“It was a good run. It’s time to turn the page.”. After 5 1/2 years as the city’s Parks and Recreation director, James Korpela is turning in his softball mitt and running shoes as he embarks on retirement. Korpela’s last official day on the job will be Monday, Aug. 30.
Ypsilanti, MIcityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Historic District Commission Meeting CANCELED

The Ypsilanti Historic District Commission virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. has been CANCELED. All agenda items from the meeting will be moved to the next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. If you have questions, please contact Preservation Planner, Scott Slagor, at...
Jackson County, WVjacksonnewspapers.com

Dispatchers honored at county commission meeting

Recognition of two Jackson County 911 dispatchers was the highlight of the Jackson County Commission meeting on Aug. 18. Montana Boggess, 911 director, presented Diana Santiago and Triston Lanham framed certificates of appreciation for the job they do, citing, in particular, a harrowing police chase and the June flash floods.
Alachua County, FLalachuachronicle.com

August 18 Alachua County Planning Commission Meeting is Canceled

Due to a County Commission Emergency Meeting, the Alachua County Planning Commission’s meeting scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6 p.m. is canceled. The Emergency Meeting is to discuss the current spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the possibility of reinstituting community masking requirements that follow the current CDC guidelines.
Mingo County, WVWilliamson Daily News

Commission makes appointment in contentious meeting

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission appointed Marty Fortner through an elimination procedure to fill its vacant seat left by the death of Commissioner Gavin Smith on June 7. The commission held a special meeting Aug. 11 on its absolute deadline to fill the seat. The names submitted to the...
Alachua, FLalachuacounty.us

8-19-21 Commission Special Budget Meeting is Canceled

​Due to all the needed budget issues on this week’s agenda having been finished, the Alachua County Commission’s hybrid Special Budget Meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. is canceled. Citizens are encouraged to stay engaged by signing up for the following: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe...
Plymouth, INmax983.net

Plymouth Redevelopment Commission to Meet Tonight

The Plymouth Redevelopment Commission members will hold a discussion tonight on the proposed Veterans Parkway Extension project. They supported moving forward with the project at their last meeting, but the Plymouth City Council members did not pass resolutions at their last meeting that would place the project on future project lists, pending the results of a feasibility analysis by Baker Tilly on TIF 1 and TIF 3 to fund the project.
Politicssanpabloca.gov

City Council Meeting CANCELLED

All City Administrative Offices are CLOSED to the public due to COVID-19 pandemic, with exception of the Police Department Lobby for specific public services. Online, email, and phone business is being conducted only at this time until further notice. Please contact individual City Departments for information.
knom.org

Port Commission, City Council Receive Request for Discounted Rate on Large Gravel Haul

In their first meeting since May, the Nome Port Commission discussed a request to reduce rates for one of the largest shipments of gravel the port has seen in recent years. Jimmy West Jr., owner of the Board of Trade Saloon and Chairman of the Port Commission, sent the request to the Port Director and the City of Nome. At the commission meeting on Aug. 19, City Manager Glenn Steckman explained that the request was sent to his office in April.
Saint Louis County, MOcallnewspapers.com

County Council to hold mask mandate meeting

Masks are back on the agenda for the St. Louis County Council, which is holding a special meeting at 3 p.m. today to strictly discuss masking. The meeting was called for by Chairwoman and 1st District Councilman Rita Days after the Committee of the Whole met Thursday for almost four hours to discuss the issue.
Rogers, ARnwahomepage.com

Rogers Park and Recreation updates trail maps

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Parks and Recreation has updated its trail system maps. According to a post made on the city’s Facebook page, paper copies of the maps are available at Rogers City Hall, Parks and Recreation Department, Chamber of Commerce as well as some local bike shops. Downloadable...
Fitchburg, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

‘It breaks my heart:’ Apache Drive home deemed a chronic public nuisance by Fitchburg Common Council

Soon-to-be Fitchburg resident May Applebee made an emotional plea to the City of Fitchburg Common Council this week: She wanted her childhood house back. Prior to a quasi-judicial hearing over whether to designate her mother Kristine’s home at 2337 Apache Drive as a public nuisance because of the items that consumed the driveway and littered the backyard, May Applebee pleaded with Common Council members to give her mother another chance and promised to help get the property cleaned up. She told alders she was planning to move into the house and take legal action to evict her mother’s roommate, whom she blamed for trashing it.
Georgetown County, SCCoastal Observer

Council agrees to plan to expand affordable housing

An ordinance that would allow developers of affordable housing to receive incentives from Georgetown County is due to come before County Council this fall. It is the first step in a series of measures the county wants to adopt to fill gaps in the housing market. “This is not just...
Leland, NCtownofleland.com

Applications Needed for Housing Assistance Grant Opportunity

The Town of Leland is considering an application for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Neighborhood Revitalization funds from the North Carolina Rural Economic Development Division (REDD). The funding would be used to provide rehabilitation or replacement housing assistance to lower-income homeowner households. The program is sponsored by the Town of Leland, with funds potentially provided by REDD.
Los Angeles, CAknock-la.com

City Stonewalling LAHSA on 41.18 Amendment Plans

In the weeks since the Los Angeles City Council near-unanimously passed a draconian amendment to 41.18 — which restricts areas where people can sit, lie and sleep — the City has kept the details of their plan to enforce the ordinance close to their chest. Mark-Ridley Thomas has been touting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy