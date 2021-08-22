Cancel
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Becoming clear, staying warm

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJUOA_0bZIeOLx00

Warm and humid - that will be the main theme of the forecast over the next week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be quite warm with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values reaching into the 90s during the afternoon. Shower and storm chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Additional spotty showers and storms will be possible late week into next weekend but it would seem that most hours are to be rain-free at that time. Readings remain above normal through the next 7 days.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s with light winds.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Isolated shower possible in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

