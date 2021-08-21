Cancel
Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Drive alignment of your internal strategic objectives and KPIs with your external reporting.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Planning 1 big thing: Drive alignment of your internal strategic objectives and KPIs with your external reporting. The big picture: Be confident that your design leads, conducts, and supports strategic and business planning initiatives to enhance strategic, business, and service development decision making and planning efforts. Why it matters:...

Best Life
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
BGR.com
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Best Life
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
digitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
Eater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
phelpscountyfocus.com

Program expedites decisions for disability benefits

Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Charlevoix Saguenay Spastic Ataxia (ARSACS), Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, CIC-rearranged Sarcoma, Congenital Zika Syndrome, Desmoplastic Mesothelioma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – Adult, Pericardial Mesothelioma, Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma, Renpenning Syndrome, SCN8A Related Epilepsy with Encephalopathy, SYNGAP1-related NSID and Taybi-Linder Syndrome.
Fortune

Sustainability, purpose, and innovation—here’s what mattered to CFOs this week

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. CFOs can have a "transformative impact" by "leveraging how corporate finance and investment is positioned to drive forward both a strong and sustainable business," Sanda Ojiambo, the CEO and executive director of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, told me. I spoke with Ojiambo about the importance of sustainability the same week the IPPC report was released. We discussed the UN Global Compact’s CFO Task Force created in December 2019 by a small group of leading finance chiefs to position CFOs as “architects” in long-term sustainable value creation, she said. It’s clear that for businesses to “survive and to thrive,” they need to take a long-term view on sustainability with a focus on inclusivity, Ojiambo said.
siliconangle.com

Samsung plans $205B investment in strategic industries, including semiconductors

Samsung Electronics Ltd. said Tuesday it’s planning to invest 240 trillion won, or about $205 billion, into its businesses over the next three years as part of an effort to become a global leader in what it calls “strategically important industries.”. The company said those industries include semiconductors, the importance...
The Atlantic
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
ExecutiveBiz

Orbital Insight Intros Supply Chain Intelligence Tool for Enterprise, Government Agencies; Kevin O’Brien Quoted

Geospatial analytics company Orbital Insight has launched its Supply Chain Intelligence tool designed to unveil hidden risks, track upstream and downstream activities and detect movement patterns across specific areas over time. The platform uses artificial intelligence, multisource data and location analytics to help organizations and government agencies can uncover global...
Inc.com

Will Agile Change Your Business? Not as Much as You Think

In the race to stay competitive with bigger, better funded competitors, many small enterprises have felt compelled to follow along with any trends made popular by their larger counterparts, despite the fact that smaller companies tend to have fewer resources to allocate to these ad-hoc initiatives. Significant examples have been Lean, and then Six-Sigma. Now, Agile is the buzzword initiative consuming the most headspace among American business leaders. But what of it? How should smaller enterprises think about Agile? My opinion on the matter might just surprise you.
TechRadar
TechRadar

7 Strategies for seamless post-merger IT integration

The M&A (Mergers & Acquisitions) landscape is changing rapidly, not only because of the pandemic but also due to the acceleration of digitization. Large organizations are acquiring smaller, fast-paced, digital new-age companies in a bid to remain relevant and counter competition in an environment that is quickly becoming defined by technical practices.

