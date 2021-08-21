Cancel
Economy

Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Lead strategic planning process with business units and prioritize business development requirements to completion.

 7 days ago

The big picture: Be certain that your strategy engages program project manager at the appropriate level as defined in the Program/Project Management Policy to guide implementation. Why it matters: Enhance overall...

Small Businesscorpmagazine.com

SBA Announces Shift in Requirements For Business Development Program

WASHINGTON (Globe Newswire) — The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced a moratorium on the requirement that participants in SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. The moratorium became effective Wednesday and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between August 25, 2021, and September 30, 2022.
EconomyInside Indiana Business

Looking to Achieve Business Results in 2022? Then You Need a New Strategic Plan!

For the past 18 months, your leaders and their teams have been using a “heads down,” tactical approach to getting today’s work done and done well. Now, whether back in the office or in a hybrid work environment, your people must start to flex their “mental muscles” to once again become the strategic powerhouse needed to surpass your competition. What tool is needed to realign your leaders, people, processes, and purpose to meet your customers’ evolving needs?
Businessmartechseries.com

Anexinet Continues Their Strategic Expansion Plans By Acquiring Light Networks

Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, and a Mill Point Capital LLC portfolio company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Light Networks. The acquisition will allow Anexinet to leverage its Artificial Intelligence (AI), process automation, and strong digital solutions alongside Light Networks’ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions to elevate digital interactions for their customers, employees, and partners.
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

Gartner Says Executive Leaders Must Act Now in Evaluating 7 Trends for an Effective Strategic Planning Process

Function-Specific Strategic Planning Templates Are Available for Complimentary Download. While many long term plans were put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, executive leaders should act now in implementing a strategic planning process for future revenue growth, according to Gartner, Inc. Organizations must actively prepare to respond to future disruptions...
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

SBA Announces Moratorium on Bona Fide Place of Business Requirements for the 8(a) Business Development Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration on Friday announced a moratorium on the requirement that participants in SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. The moratorium is effective August 25, 2021, and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between August 25, 2021, and September 30, 2022.
Branson, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Branson chamber developing strategic tourism plan

A Canadian consulting firm is hired as an initial step in the 10-year process. This item is available in full to subscribers. Just could not find one single American company? American National purchased by a Canadian company today. Canada has behaved more line China with the pandemic hoax. China is buying up neighborhoods, farm land and companies but I’m sure everything will turn out just fine. Communists are fine people.
Medical & BiotechRebel Yell

Pharmacy Management System Market Global Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2028 | Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation and OMNICELL INC.

The Pharmacy Management System in healthcare market was valued at US$ 5,724.82 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 13,985.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. A pharmacy management system is an important tool equipped with...
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

Roanoke Regional Partnership releases strategic plan for economic growth

The Roanoke Regional Partnership on Wednesday released its five-year strategic plan, Thrive 2027. The plan outlines strategies to support the region’s economic growth. The partnership worked with Ernst & Young Economic Development Advisory Services to put together the plan. Four areas of priority were identified: economic growth and innovation, talent...
Economyayresassociates.com

Strategic Planning for Investments in Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure

Communities seeking to grow in their economic resilience may be tempted to put the cart before the horse. Local leaders and stakeholders must be mindful not to launch new projects and/or programs before doing the self-examination and strategic planning necessary to promote success. Examples where an introspective and strategic planning...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Houston, TXhines.com

Hines’ Comprehensive 2020 ESG Report Showcases Commitment to ESG

(HOUSTON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, announced today the release of the firm’s annual ESG report. This comprehensive report, which can be viewed at Hines' ESG page, provides a detailed review of Hines’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform, framework and performance, compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Ian Marlow Discusses Key Trends in the Private Cloud Services Market

Ian Marlow Discusses Key Trends in the Private Cloud Services Market. According to Ian Marlow, the chief executive officer at FitechGelb, the chief executive officer at FitechGelb, the prediction confirms that the market's future is bright. Marlow attributes the positive projections to rapid migration to cloud-based solutions. The paradigm shift...
Small Businessblackchronicle.com

Business Seminars Planned

Online seminars on business financing will be presented Thursday, Aug. 26, by Progress Oklahoma City and the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments. “As we rebound from the pandemic, it is imperative that we focus on cultivating a resilient and inclusive economy,” said Maurianna Adams, executive director of Progress Oklahoma City.
EconomyHarvard Health

ESG and Incentives 2021 Report

John Borneman is Managing Director, Tatyana Day is Senior Consultant, and Olivia Voorhis is a Consultant at Semler Brossy Consulting Group LLC. This post is based on a Semler Brossy memorandum by Mr. Borneman, Ms. Day, Ms. Voorhis, Kevin Masini, Matthew Mazzoni, and Jennifer Teefey. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Paying for Long-Term Performance by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here); The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here); and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

JPMorgan Invests in Investment Analytics Platform Aumni

Aumni, the US-based investment analytics firm, recently announced that the company has secured $50 million in a Series B investment round led by JPMorgan. The company is planning to expand its offerings through the latest funds. In an official announcement, Aumni mentioned that Pelion Venture Partners, the Utah-based venture capital...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Superfresh Growers' Paul Newstead Details Strong Sales and Demand Ahead of Southern Innovations

YAKIMA, WA - Keeping yourself on the radar of not only consumers but buyers is no easy feat, but Superfresh Growers has taken the challenge in stride, launching creative branding, packaging solutions, and proprietary varieties to remain firmly planted in the spotlight. As Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) Southern Innovations approaches, Superfresh is preparing to showcase the fruits of its labor, and Paul Newstead, Director of Business Development, offered me a sneak peek.

