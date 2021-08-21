Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Conceive, develop, and implement solutions to a variety of complex and specific departmental problems.
Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Conceive, develop, and implement solutions to a variety of complex and specific departmental problems. The big picture: Represent and promote Financial Services through networking with existing and prospective (internal) clients and partners, attending conferences and industry groups, and developing and/or presenting on your industry. Why...theartofservice.com
Comments / 0