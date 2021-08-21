Cancel
Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Ensure full engagement of key stakeholders via ongoing communication and review of results.

 7 days ago

The big picture: Conduct research into strategic growth areas for the business, including internal and external data gathering, development of financial models, use-case scenario identification, and assessment of third-party research firms.

Economytop1000funds.com

Why disclosure and communication are key to pension excellence

Comprehensive, holistic value disclosures and compelling communication are key benchmarks for pension funds. This has been confirmed by the first year experience working with leading global pension funds for the Global Pension Transparency Benchmark, a collaboration between Top1000funds.com and CEM Benchmarking. In year two, in recognition of this belief and communication excellence, we have decided to award bonus points to funds preparing.
EconomyInside Indiana Business

Looking to Achieve Business Results in 2022? Then You Need a New Strategic Plan!

For the past 18 months, your leaders and their teams have been using a “heads down,” tactical approach to getting today’s work done and done well. Now, whether back in the office or in a hybrid work environment, your people must start to flex their “mental muscles” to once again become the strategic powerhouse needed to surpass your competition. What tool is needed to realign your leaders, people, processes, and purpose to meet your customers’ evolving needs?
Technologymartechseries.com

Digital Media Solutions Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

Digital Media Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. As part of the process, the Board will consider a full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Absence management: 6 steps to improve communication and enhance engagement

As companies and their employees continue the transition to the “new normal,” fresh challenges are emerging for HR departments around absence management. The availability of COVID-19 vaccines has spurred use of accumulated personal or company policy time, while many employees are requesting time off for delayed medical procedures, to care for family members or to cope with the lingering effects of COVID-19.
EconomyTimes Union

The Globee® Awards Issues call for 2021 Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations Executive and Professional Achievement Nominations

Accepting entries from all over the world for Achievements of Individuals in Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations. The Globee® Awards organizer of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards. The Individual Categories Group consists of categories...
Softwarehealthcareittoday.com

Featured Health IT Job: NextGen EPM & EHR Technology Specialist

We like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the NextGen EPM & EHR Technology Specialist position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by Planned Parenthood Northern, Central and Southern and is in New Jersey.
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
Advocacyfao.org

AMR Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform - Creating a movement for change through engaging multiple actors and voices

The Tripartite organizations (FAO, OIE, WHO) invite partners to join public discussion on the establishment of the AMR Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform. Antimicrobials (including antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitics) play a crucial role in the health of humans, animals, plants and the environment, as well as in food safety and food security. However, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is an ever-increasing global threat, driven by overuse and misuse of antimicrobials in the human, animal, and plant sectors. Drug-resistant diseases result in an estimated 700,000 human deaths globally per year and could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050. If no action is taken, AMR could force up to 24 million people into extreme poverty by 2030[1]. Good hygiene, biosecurity measures, and strong environmental controls are effective counter-mechanisms that must be implemented at scale across all sectors.
Businessmartechseries.com

Imageware Board of Directors Engages Imperial Capital to Conduct Strategic Review

Imageware®, a leader in biometric identification and authentication, today announced that its Board of Directors has retained Imperial Capital, a leading investment bank with significant expertise in the security sector, to initiate a review of available strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value for the Company. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Public HealthGizmodo

Japan’s health ministry has decided to halt all covid-19 vaccinations that depend on the Moderna brand after “foreign substances” were found in 39 vials, according to the

Japan Times. The foreign substances have yet to be identified but are reportedly “a few millimeters” in size. The foreign substances in Japan’s supply of the Moderna vaccine were discovered at eight different vaccination sites in the prefectures of Tokyo, Ibaraki, Saitama, Gifu, and Aichi, according to the Japan Times, and were reported to the ministry of health on Wednesday.
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Medical & BiotechRebel Yell

Pharmacy Management System Market Global Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2028 | Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation and OMNICELL INC.

The Pharmacy Management System in healthcare market was valued at US$ 5,724.82 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 13,985.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. A pharmacy management system is an important tool equipped with...
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

COO Suzanne McBride on Iridium’s IoT Subscriber Growth, Government Business

Suzanne McBride, chief operations officer of Iridium Communications, said the company is poised to launch its next internet-of-things products and grow its government segment with engineering service offerings. “We have some strategic initiatives in the works,” McBride told Via Satellite in an interview. She attributed personal communications to the record...

