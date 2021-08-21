Cancel
Economy

Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Support leadership with priority on project and change management for non transformation portfolio initiatives.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Planning 1 big thing: Support leadership with priority on project and change management for non transformation portfolio initiatives. The big picture: Warrant that your staff is involved in managing the development and evaluation of budget and program improvement plans and resolving complex issues, identifying options and negotiating with internal and external stakeholders for implementation.

Economy
Verizon
Uber
Google
Markets
The Press

Why AEC Firms Need to Devote Resources Toward Business Development

For most AEC firms, things are pretty good right now. While firms are busy catching up on a flood of work, adequately staffing projects, and finding ways to keep projects on time and on budget, there isn’t a lot of time or energy left to think about how to get more business – unfortunately, this is precisely the time that firms need to be devoting resources toward ensuring a steady stream of work for the future!
Markets
The Press

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $8.4 Billion Global Market for Cloud Project Portfolio Management by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Project Portfolio Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Economy
The Associated Press

Akili Enters Strategic Licensing Agreement with TALi, Extending Akili Portfolio and Industry Leadership in Prescription Digital Therapeutics for Cognitive Impairments

BOSTON & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- Akili Interactive (“Akili”), a leading prescription digital therapeutics company and maker of EndeavorRx ®, the first and only prescription video game treatment, and Australian Securities Exchange listed digital health company TALi® (ASX:TD1), (“TALi”), today announced they have completed an agreement for Akili to license TALi’s technology designed to address early childhood attention impairments.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Hospitality Financial Leadership – Management Incentive Plans

Recently I have been working with a client who has four hotels and we worked on putting together an incentive plan for his executives. This is a story about how we structured the incentive and the goals around the plan and his business. Bonus plans or management incentive plans are...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
Small Businesscorpmagazine.com

SBA Announces Shift in Requirements For Business Development Program

WASHINGTON (Globe Newswire) — The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced a moratorium on the requirement that participants in SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. The moratorium became effective Wednesday and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between August 25, 2021, and September 30, 2022.
Pharmaceuticals
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Small Business
MyChesCo

SBA Announces Moratorium on Bona Fide Place of Business Requirements for the 8(a) Business Development Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration on Friday announced a moratorium on the requirement that participants in SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. The moratorium is effective August 25, 2021, and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between August 25, 2021, and September 30, 2022.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

COO Suzanne McBride on Iridium’s IoT Subscriber Growth, Government Business

Suzanne McBride, chief operations officer of Iridium Communications, said the company is poised to launch its next internet-of-things products and grow its government segment with engineering service offerings. “We have some strategic initiatives in the works,” McBride told Via Satellite in an interview. She attributed personal communications to the record...
Economyhotelbusiness.com

Aimbridge, Reliance add to management portfolios

Aimbridge Hospitality and Reliance Hotel Group have both added multiple properties to their portfolio of managed hotels. Aimbridge adds four Three Wall Capital properties to portfolio. Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global, third-party hotel management company, has added four new properties to its growing portfolio. With the addition of these new...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

SaaS Based HRM Market Is Booming Worldwide with Kronos, Jobvite, Ultimate Software, ADP, Talentsoft

2020-2025 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global SaaS Based HRM Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Perbit Software GmbH, The Ultimate Software Group, Inc., ADP, Talentsoft SA, Persis GmbH, Jobvite Inc., Kronos, The Sage Group plc, IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP, Ascentis Corporation, SD Worx & Cezanne HR Ltd.
Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Mulga Rock project management plan approved

The Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) has approved the Project Management Plan for the Mulga Rock uranium project, Vimy Resources announced today. Having already received approval from State and Federal governments, this is the first of three state government departmental approvals required to implement the project.
Educationthe University of Delaware

UD PCS Project Management Certificate begins Sept. 13 and Oct. 5

According to a 2021 report by the Project Management Institute (PMI), “Talent Gap: Ten-Year Employment Trends, Costs and Global Implications,” the global economy needs 25 million new project professionals by 2030. The report explains that the gap between the demand for project management skills and the availability of talent is caused by an increase in the number of jobs requiring project management-oriented skills, higher demand for project professionals in emerging and developing countries due to economic growth, and the rate of retirement from the workforce.

