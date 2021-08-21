Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Serve as the key finance partner working directly with Corporate Development and Business Development.

In the United States, the 1990s were known as a period of utmost growth in the usage and adoption of the Internet, later described as the dot-com bubble. Many venture capital firms were interested in investments at comparatively high valuations in technology companies available around that era. Startup funding was relatively easy to raise. Investment banking firms, substantially benefiting from initial public offerings (IPO), strongly encouraged investments into the technology sector. At the peak of the bubble, it was noticeable that a dot-com company could go public and raise a large amount of capital without generating a proportionate amount of profit.