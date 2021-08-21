Cancel
Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Lead annual budget planning for the function, including financial and workforce management.

 7 days ago

Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Lead annual budget planning for the function, including financial and workforce management. The big picture: Guarantee your company maintains rigorous analytical and data synthesis skills; develops pro forma and other decision support models to guide strategy and key operational decisions. Why it matters: Invest in...

The Brainstorm: E-Commerce Planning Budget

The WBSRocks e-commerce roundtable features industry experts sharing their perspectives on issues critical to the manufacturers' e-commerce journey. In this issue, we ask: how to plan an e-commerce budget for long-term success. When it comes to budgeting for E-commerce initiatives, it is no different than planning for a new store...
Featured Health IT Job: NextGen EPM & EHR Technology Specialist

We like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the NextGen EPM & EHR Technology Specialist position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by Planned Parenthood Northern, Central and Southern and is in New Jersey.
Big Data And AI In The 7-Step Financial Planning Process

Big data and artificial intelligence (AI) have tremendous disruptive potential in nearly every industry, and financial services is no exception. These powerful technologies are set to change the way in which plans are delivered, as well as the resulting relationship between financial professionals and clients. In a recent study, eMoney...
Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
7 Strategies for seamless post-merger IT integration

The M&A (Mergers & Acquisitions) landscape is changing rapidly, not only because of the pandemic but also due to the acceleration of digitization. Large organizations are acquiring smaller, fast-paced, digital new-age companies in a bid to remain relevant and counter competition in an environment that is quickly becoming defined by technical practices.
Hospitality Financial Leadership – Management Incentive Plans

Recently I have been working with a client who has four hotels and we worked on putting together an incentive plan for his executives. This is a story about how we structured the incentive and the goals around the plan and his business. Bonus plans or management incentive plans are...
How to Create a Risk-Management Plan

While meetings were constantly being cancelled, rescheduled and moved in 2020, the pandemic has revealed in a very transparent way which event organizers have a true understanding of risk-management strategies for conferences and those who don’t. And while a global pandemic is an extreme example of what can go wrong...
Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
If unemployment benefits have expired, what are these people doing for $?

Seeing the effects of school starting in retail stores this morning -- Burke Hokie 08/28/2021 10:19AM. It’s like that everywhere. I see Help Wanted signs frequently. -- GSOHokie01 08/28/2021 12:31PM. I have my suspicions; some is legit, some is profit taking IMO -- WestyHokie 08/28/2021 12:29PM. If unemployment benefits have...
Japan’s health ministry has decided to halt all covid-19 vaccinations that depend on the Moderna brand after “foreign substances” were found in 39 vials, according to the

Japan Times. The foreign substances have yet to be identified but are reportedly “a few millimeters” in size. The foreign substances in Japan’s supply of the Moderna vaccine were discovered at eight different vaccination sites in the prefectures of Tokyo, Ibaraki, Saitama, Gifu, and Aichi, according to the Japan Times, and were reported to the ministry of health on Wednesday.
Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Samsung plans $205B investment in strategic industries, including semiconductors

Samsung Electronics Ltd. said Tuesday it’s planning to invest 240 trillion won, or about $205 billion, into its businesses over the next three years as part of an effort to become a global leader in what it calls “strategically important industries.”. The company said those industries include semiconductors, the importance...
Pharmacy Management System Market Global Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2028 | Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation and OMNICELL INC.

The Pharmacy Management System in healthcare market was valued at US$ 5,724.82 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 13,985.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. A pharmacy management system is an important tool equipped with...

