Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Monitor and track vendor shipments against issued purchase orders and agreed supply schedule.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Planning 1 big thing: Monitor and track vendor shipments against issued purchase orders and agreed supply schedule. The big picture: Ensure your operation is ensuring that all the you IT team communicate effectively to the various stakeholders and approach all projects in a consistent manner reporting and planning standards etc.

Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

80% of global businesses expect a breach of customer records in the next year

According to a new survey, 80% of global organizations report they will experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, which measures the gap between respondents’ cybersecurity preparedness versus their likelihood of being attacked. In the first half of 2021, the CRI surveyed more than 3,600 businesses of all sizes and industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

7 Strategies for seamless post-merger IT integration

The M&A (Mergers & Acquisitions) landscape is changing rapidly, not only because of the pandemic but also due to the acceleration of digitization. Large organizations are acquiring smaller, fast-paced, digital new-age companies in a bid to remain relevant and counter competition in an environment that is quickly becoming defined by technical practices.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

"A Future Variant Could Kill 35% of People!" Experts Issue Warning About Future Of Pandemic In Texas

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, highly deadly Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
Public HealthGizmodo

Japan’s health ministry has decided to halt all covid-19 vaccinations that depend on the Moderna brand after “foreign substances” were found in 39 vials, according to the

Japan Times. The foreign substances have yet to be identified but are reportedly “a few millimeters” in size. The foreign substances in Japan’s supply of the Moderna vaccine were discovered at eight different vaccination sites in the prefectures of Tokyo, Ibaraki, Saitama, Gifu, and Aichi, according to the Japan Times, and were reported to the ministry of health on Wednesday.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Economysportswar.com

If unemployment benefits have expired, what are these people doing for $?

Seeing the effects of school starting in retail stores this morning -- Burke Hokie 08/28/2021 10:19AM. It’s like that everywhere. I see Help Wanted signs frequently. -- GSOHokie01 08/28/2021 12:31PM. I have my suspicions; some is legit, some is profit taking IMO -- WestyHokie 08/28/2021 12:29PM. If unemployment benefits have...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Chariton County, MOkmmo.com

FINAL ORDER ISSUED AGAINST SUPPLEMENT STORE FRAUDSTER

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division issued a final cease-and-desist order against Cutting Edge Supplements, LLC, and Desmond R. Bloss for misusing a $60,000 investment from a Chariton County couple. A press release says Missouri Commissioner of Securities David Minnick found that between November 28, 2016, and June 30,...
AgricultureThe Guardian

Meat wars: why Biden wants to break up the powerful US beef industry

Oth the planet and US politics have heated up in tandem over recent decades, but few sectors have stewed in controversy quite like America’s beef industry. Four super-powered meatpackers control more than 80% of the US beef market, an extraordinary concentration of market power that the Biden administration is not happy about.
PoliticsGovernment Technology

Future Cloud Strategies for Government Services

Cloud technologies have definitely proven their value to the public sector over the last 18 months. Agile and powerful, the cloud offers governments the ability to innovate at scale while leveraging existing infrastructure to affordably modernize government IT. But things are just heating up for the future of cloud. As current cloud strategies become proven, they’ll need to evolve into something new – a “Future Cloud” approach.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Aruba Networks, NTT Docomo, Oracle, Navigine, Google

The latest independent research document on Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market report advocates analysis of Apple, Quuppa, Microsoft, Cisco, Esri, Leantegra, TomTom, NTT Docomo, Oracle, Navigine, Google, CenTrak, Spime, HERE, Aruba Networks, Zebra Technologies, IBM, Qualcomm, STANLEY Healthcare, Foursquare, GE Healthcare, Teldio, Ericsson, KDDI, Ubisense & AiRISTA Flow.
Economynewfoodmagazine.com

Food prices are going to rise – and rise substantially

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to meet face to face with a number of food industry leaders (and oh how I missed these first-hand discussions during the pandemic period!). We covered a lot of ground, and the insights that I was able to glean were extremely valuable, allowing me to assess both the current key issues and what future challenges lie ahead.

