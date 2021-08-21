Cancel
Career Development & Advice

Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Lead the quota planning process and develop/manager the productivity capacity planning model.

 7 days ago

Strategic Planning 1 big thing: Lead the quota planning process and develop/manager the productivity capacity planning model. The big picture: Secure that your workforce is responsible for understanding key (internal) customer market expectations for service and developing teams competencies and capabilities to effectively respond. Why it matters: Safeguard that your...

Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

Gartner Says Executive Leaders Must Act Now in Evaluating 7 Trends for an Effective Strategic Planning Process

Function-Specific Strategic Planning Templates Are Available for Complimentary Download. While many long term plans were put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, executive leaders should act now in implementing a strategic planning process for future revenue growth, according to Gartner, Inc. Organizations must actively prepare to respond to future disruptions...
EconomyExecutiveBiz

Vannevar Labs Raises Funds for Defense Tech Product Development

Vannevar Labs, a startup working on foreign text analysis tools for defense and intelligence applications, has raised $12 million in a Series A financing round backed by venture capital firms. Costanoa Ventures, Point72 Ventures and General Catalyst participated in the funding round for Vannevar Labs, which plans to use the...
Branson, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Branson chamber developing strategic tourism plan

A Canadian consulting firm is hired as an initial step in the 10-year process. This item is available in full to subscribers. Just could not find one single American company? American National purchased by a Canadian company today. Canada has behaved more line China with the pandemic hoax. China is buying up neighborhoods, farm land and companies but I’m sure everything will turn out just fine. Communists are fine people.
Economysuccessfulmeetings.com

How to Create a Risk-Management Plan

While meetings were constantly being cancelled, rescheduled and moved in 2020, the pandemic has revealed in a very transparent way which event organizers have a true understanding of risk-management strategies for conferences and those who don’t. And while a global pandemic is an extreme example of what can go wrong...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Small Businesscorpmagazine.com

SBA Announces Shift in Requirements For Business Development Program

WASHINGTON (Globe Newswire) — The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced a moratorium on the requirement that participants in SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. The moratorium became effective Wednesday and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between August 25, 2021, and September 30, 2022.
Economysportswar.com

If unemployment benefits have expired, what are these people doing for $?

Seeing the effects of school starting in retail stores this morning -- Burke Hokie 08/28/2021 10:19AM. It’s like that everywhere. I see Help Wanted signs frequently. -- GSOHokie01 08/28/2021 12:31PM. I have my suspicions; some is legit, some is profit taking IMO -- WestyHokie 08/28/2021 12:29PM. If unemployment benefits have...
Public HealthGizmodo

Japan’s health ministry has decided to halt all covid-19 vaccinations that depend on the Moderna brand after “foreign substances” were found in 39 vials, according to the

Japan Times. The foreign substances have yet to be identified but are reportedly “a few millimeters” in size. The foreign substances in Japan’s supply of the Moderna vaccine were discovered at eight different vaccination sites in the prefectures of Tokyo, Ibaraki, Saitama, Gifu, and Aichi, according to the Japan Times, and were reported to the ministry of health on Wednesday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Lewis County, NYPosted by
Watertown Daily Times

USDA meat processing plant planned

LOWVILLE — A Californian entrepreneur is bringing a state-of-the-art U.S. Department of Agriculture meat packing and processing plant to the former ReEnergy site in the town of Lyonsdale. Rezk “Rez” Abdelrahman, previously of Irvine, Calif. and now residing in Calcium, signed a land conveyance agreement with the Lewis County Industrial...
Mashpee, MAcapecoddaily.com

Mashpee Planning Board Reviewing Planned Supermarket Development

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Planning Board recently held a vote to set the public hearing date for an application to construct a 12,500 square foot commercial building in Mashpee. The applicant, Longfellow Design Build, has requested a special permit to acquire the four acre +/- parcel located at 9 Shellback Way, Mashpee with the… .
Medical & BiotechRebel Yell

Pharmacy Management System Market Global Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2028 | Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation and OMNICELL INC.

The Pharmacy Management System in healthcare market was valued at US$ 5,724.82 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 13,985.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. A pharmacy management system is an important tool equipped with...
MilitaryAviation Week

Taiwan Mulls Missile Production Plan

SINGAPORE–Taiwan’s defense ministry is considering spending as much as NT$200 billion ($7.1 billion) to accelerate mass production of indigenous long-range missile systems. The sum, which accounts for around 54% of the island’s annual defense budget, is aimed at countering threats from mainland... Subscription Required. Taiwan Mulls Missile Production Plan is...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Rite-Solutions Wins Navy Services Contract for Submarine Comms Networks

Rite-Solutions has secured a five-year, $20.4 million contract to deliver engineering and technical services in support of the U.S. Navy’s efforts to enhance and field submarine communications networks. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport tapped the Middletown, Rhode Island-headquartered firm to provide support services for the deployment of the...

