Heredia - Salicup, Estaban - (1 Count Theft By Unlawful Taking (M1)

On Friday 8/20/21 at approximately 1340 hours, Highspire Police were called for a report of a theft .. the victim placed her appliance dolly in front of her house for one minute and then became missing within a moment later. The victim had RING camera system and quickly put out information of the theft to police and public on local Highspire Social Media outlet. (See pics) Police were able to follow up on a lead based on the RING video. Less then 24 hours later, on Saturday 8/21/21 at 1130 hrs, Highspire Police stopped the suspect white box truck vehicle and arrested, Estaban Heredia - Salicrup W/M/61 for the reported theft. The property is still being sought for return.. Heredia- Salicrup will face a hearing before District Justice Lenker 12-2-02. Police credit the victim in this incident for quick thinking and reporting which led to a successful result in this instance.