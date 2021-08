If there is one country that seems willing and able to replace America at the top of the world order, it is the one run by the Communist Party of China. And it has a great advantage in that regard, which is that none of the usual rules apply to it. When a policeman in America kills one unarmed man, the whole world erupts in protests. Meantime, the CCP imprisons a million Muslims in concentration camps and the world can’t be bothered to do anything very much.