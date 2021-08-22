Cancel
Marriott to open ten properties in Turkey by the end of 2022

businesstraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott International is expanding its presence in Turkey, with plans to open 10 additional properties in the country by the end of 2022. This will bring the group’s portfolio to 43 properties with over 7,000 rooms in Turkey by the end of 2022. The company recently announced two signings under...

www.businesstraveller.com

