Marriott to open ten properties in Turkey by the end of 2022

St. Louis-based hotel operator, Genuine Hospitality, LLC announces the opening of a new 96-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott - Waukegan/Gurnee, IL. Located at 402 Lakehurst Rd. Waukegan/Gurnee, IL, the hotel is ideally located at the Southeast corner of I-94 and Route 120, 4-miles southwest of downtown Waukegan/Gurnee, IL, proximate to Six Flags, Cardinal Health, Navy Station Great Lakes, and Corporate Headquarters for Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie. The TownePlace Suites by Marriott - Waukegan/Gurnee features a laid-back modern design, offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and Elfa® closets from The Container Store®. Guest will also enjoy complimentary hot breakfast buffet while staying connected with the property-wide, complimentary WiFi and can relax on the patio, equipped with Weber® grills.
Comments / 0