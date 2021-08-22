Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie reopens after 6-year overhaul

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WrCj_0bZIHLx700

Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie, an iconic modern art museum designed by Bauhaus pioneer Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, reopened to the public Sunday after a six-year refurbishment of the glass-fronted building.

Germany's culture minister, Monika Gruetters, said during a celebration ceremony held Saturday that the occasion marked the museum's “brilliant comeback as a pilgrimage site for lovers of modern art and as a stage for contemporary artists.”

British architect David Chipperfield oversaw the extensive refurbishment of the steel-and-glass structure, a project that cost 140 million euros ($164 million).

Mies van der Rohe was the last of three directors of the Bauhaus school of art and design, which started work in 1919 and was forced to shut down shortly after the Nazis came to power in 1933. He later emigrated to the United States.

The Neue Nationalgalerie was Mies van der Rohe's only post-World War II building in Germany. It was built in then-West Berlin, not far from the Berlin Wall that divided the city for much of the Cold War. The museum opened in 1968, the year before the architect's death.

Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller said that, shortly after the Wall was built, the building, with its transparent facade, stood for "progress, the avant-garde and modern, openness and internationality,” news agency dpa reported.

The museum is reopening with three exhibitions: a selection of key works from its collection, a show of works by sculptor Alexander Calder, and another dedicated to film and media artist Rosa Barbra.

Berlin is creating more space to show its contemporary art collection by building a new “Museum of the 20th Century” next door to the Neue Nationalgalerie.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

383K+
Followers
97K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Calder
Person
David Chipperfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#New Museum#Berlin#Museum Ludwig#Bauhaus#British#Nazis#Dpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Visual Artabc17news.com

Amsterdam to return Kandinsky work to pre-war owners’ heirs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Amsterdam municipality says it will return a valuable painting by Wassily Kandinsky to the heirs of a Jewish family that originally owned it. The decision ends years of legal wrangling over the work that was sold at auction in 1940. A lawyer who has represented the heirs on Friday called the decision “a historic injustice that is being put right.” Amsterdam municipality said in a statement that it will return the 1909 painting, “Painting With Houses,” without a new ruling by the Dutch restitution committee that deals with claims of looted art due to “the long duration of the process and the importance of correcting wrongs of the past.” The painting currently hangs in Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Dallas Museum of Art Debuts Three Contemporary Art Exhibitions This September

Next month, the Dallas Museum of Art will present three contemporary art exhibitions. September 14 brings two premieres: “Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia” and “Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino.” Those will be followed on September 26 by “What Could Be Has Not Yet,” an exhibition by the New York artist Naudline Pierre.
Visual ArtPosted by
The Independent

Queen loans Lucian Freud portrait of herself to National Gallery

The Queen has lent a portrait of herself painted by Lucian Freud to the National Gallery for an upcoming exhibition centred around the artist.The painting, which belongs to the Royal Collection, will be part of the exhibition that will mark Freud’s centenary next autumn by bringing together more than 60 of his most important works from across seven decades.Other paintings will include early works such as his 1940s “Girl with Roses” from the British Council Collection and a self-portrait titled “Reflection with Two Children” from the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum of Madrid.The painting of Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled in 2001,...
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Daimler Contemporary Pays Homage to Marcel Duchamp and Peggy Guggenheim in New All-Female Exhibition

In 1943 and 1945, Peggy Guggenheim held two groundbreaking exhibitions at her Art of This Century gallery in New york. “Exhibition by 31 Women” and “The Women” were the first two shows in the United States featuring exclusively female artists — and both were co-curated by the legendary Marcel Duchamp. The show featured an array of aesthetic styles from Surrealism, to abstract painters to Dada influences.
Atlanta, GAEmory Wheel

Gustave Caillebotte Defies How We Define Queer Art | Let’s Be Perfectly Queer

Sometimes it is only safe to be queer in the most subtle of ways, with a hint of clothing or a phrase thrown into conversation. Depending on your location, the people around you and the time period you lived in, your own queer expression may have to look quite different from an Atlanta Pride Parade. In Gustave Caillebotte’s case, it is presumed by many art scholars that he expressed and hinted at his queer identity in the only way he could: through his paintings.
Designmymodernmet.com

Art Deco: 10 Examples of the Iconic Architectural Style [Infographic]

Do you consider yourself an amateur architecture or design lover? Whether you do or don't, you might still be able to recognize the design work associated with Art Deco. This iconic style is closely tied to the Roaring Twenties and to the aesthetics of The Great Gatsby. Both the architecture and art of Art Deco feature clean lines in interesting patterns, including zigzags, chevron patterns, and repetitive offset lines that step backward along the page or building face. There are also very popular pattern motifs like the sunburst, which features lines radiating out to create an abstract design of rays from the sun.
Museumsblooloop.com

Is artainment the future, or Van Gogh-ing, going gone?

I tend to shy away from writing reviews as so many are unfair and, frankly, we should just see these things for ourselves. So let’s just call this an observation. Our family attended the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Hollywood recently, a series of large projection rooms with the iconic artist’s distinctive work remixed and projected onto massive walls as motion graphics, set to music in a 20-minute presentation.
veranda.com

The 13 Greatest Moments In Antiques History

It seems like a paradox, but the fun of antiques lies in their ability to elicit the thrill of the new. From ancient Chinese bronzes to Victorian chaises, objects from the past have the power to reawaken lost worlds, inspire the frisson of discovery, and rouse us to see life through fresh (if centuries-old) eyes.
New York City, NYcooper.edu

Toshiko Mori AR'76 to Receive 2021 Isamu Noguchi Award

The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture is pleased to announce that Toshiko Mori AR’76 will receive the prestigious 2021 Isamu Noguchi Award, conferred annually by the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum. Mori, as well as the ceramics artist Shio Kusaka, will receive the award at the Museum’s annual benefit celebration on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Visual Artmidcitydcnews.com

Films On Art and Soul

The German Bauhaus (roughly “building-house) was a touchstone for 20th C. Western art, architecture. and design. It was founded after WWI by Walter Gropius and other creative thinkers who introduced both new ideas and philosophies to a then shattered Germany. Based first in Weimar (from 1919) and later in Dessau (in 1925), its teachers proved an immense influence grounded in the idea of a Gesamtkunstwerk (“total artwork”) in which all the arts would eventually be combined (the film is now out on streaming media, runs 89 minutes, and is not rated).
RecipesDesign Milk

The Kitchen Studio: Culinary Creations by Artists

Creativity often requires interdisciplinary knowledge, thinking across boundaries, combining and drawing from several fields. Like the intellectual equivalent of traveling to new lands. And sometimes creativity comes from unfamiliarity, not knowing the rules, and therefore willing to break them. Outsiders often make important contributions by bringing a different perspective and fresh approach.
Visual Artartreview.com

ArtReview September 2021 Issue Out Now

Featuring Dineo Seshee Bopape, Glenn Ligon, Sue Tompkins, Liu Ye and Gian Maria Tosatti. ArtReview’s September issue is out now, with a focus on modes of communication and language. Featured this month: South African artist Dineo Seshee Bopape talks about the dangers and benefits of becoming lost in a narrative and getting spoon-fed information that has been edited by someone else – and how information, thoughts and narratives manifest and filter into her own work.
Chicago, ILHyperallergic

The Art of Not Communicating

CHICAGO — Can abstraction be a language? If you put the question to Caroline Kent, whose exhibition Victoria/Veronica: Making Room occupies two rooms at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art (part of the MCA’s Chicago Works series), I imagine her answer would be something like “almost.” The show — which combines wood sculpture, repurposed furniture, abstract paintings, mixed media works, and the negative space of shaped recesses in the gallery walls — takes the elusiveness of communication as its theme.
MuseumsPosted by
AFAR

A Look Inside Berlin’s Newly Reopened Neue Nationalgalerie

Photo by Stephanie von Becker/2021 Calder Foundation/Artists Rights Society. Alexander Calder’s “Têtes et queue” on display at Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie. The Mies van der Rohe–designed modern art museum is finally open to the public again after a six-year overhaul. Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie, an iconic modern art museum designed by Bauhaus...
Visual Articoneye.com

Neue Nationalgalerie reopens after ‘surgical’ restoration by David Chipperfield

The iconic Berlin gallery designed by Mies van der Rohe underwent an extensive refurbishment which balanced conservation with future needs. The Neue Nationalgalerie, the modernist art gallery in Berlin originally designed by Mies van der Rohe in 1963-68, is opening to the public again after a five-year process of restoration by David Chipperfield Architects. The listed steel and glass building – distinctive for its sleek horizontality and transparent walls – required a comprehensive refurbishment.
Museumsblooloop.com

Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie reopens after six-year renovation

The Neue Nationalgalerie, a modern art museum designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe at the Kulturforum in Berlin, has reopened following a six-year refurbishment project by David Chipperfield Architects. The Berlin institution has launched with three exhibitions. ‘Rosa Barba. In a Perpetual Now’ is dedicated to film and media...

Comments / 0

Community Policy