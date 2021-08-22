David Griffiths: How quickly the lessons we learned have been lost
More than a century ago, Spanish philosopher George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”. Sadly, those words still ring true. Many of today’s civilian and military leaders were alive when the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam, followed by total collapse of that government and unification of North and South Vietnam under a one-party communist government. How many of them, as they sent our forces to Iraq and Afghanistan, remembered lessons learned in our misbegotten eight-year combat role in Vietnam?www.sunjournal.com
Comments / 0