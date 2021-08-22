David Griffiths: How quickly the lessons we learned have been lost

So who lost Afghanistan? The war that never should have been. The crime and atrocity started by this nation in the wake of the 9/11 attacks but in reality planned for months before the towers ever fell because that’s what Bush the Lesser and his awful cronies wanted. The Right wants to blame President Joe Biden but all he did was act on what he knew a decade ago: that this entire venture was a mistake and to protect what’s left of the soul of a nation, this had to end. But Americans need to blame someone, so let’s go.