JOHN ASH FOR THE LOVE OF BACON

 6 days ago

In recent times bacon has gotten pretty beaten up by the food police. We’ve been told to minimize our consumption of high saturated fat and cured meats like bacon. However, I can’t imagine going thru the rest of my life without an occasional taste of good bacon. I emphasize “good” here because much of the bacon we see in our markets is mass produced stuff and lacks the depth of flavor that you get from small artisan smoke houses. There the bacon is allowed to slowly mature and develop both flavor and texture. If you grew up in the rural South, you no doubt are familiar with these producers. Unfortunately most of the mass produced bacon are pumped full of all kinds of strange ingredients, including “smoke flavoring”, water and phosphates. Read the label and from the ingredient statement you’ll quickly get an idea about its quality.

