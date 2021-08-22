We all have an in-built 'negativity bias', and it could be the reason you feel so anxious and self-critical all the time – here's what to do about it
"You’re such a terrible friend!" Does this self-talk sound familiar? If so, you’re not alone. Humans have an in-built negativity bias: a tendency to judge ourselves harshly in relation to what others might think; to worry about what might go wrong rather than what might go right, and to focus on what we’ve done badly instead of what we’ve done well.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
