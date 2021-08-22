We all have an in-built 'negativity bias', and it could be the reason you feel so anxious and self-critical all the time – here's what to do about it

“Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.”. Manifesting is so much more than just a buzzword, but what is it really? Well, it’s a fancy term for what we do 24/7/365. We are always manifesting at every moment of the day. Most of us manifest our reality unconsciously, unaware of the thoughts and beliefs that create the repeated situations we find ourselves in. This can lead to perpetual cycles of unhappiness because we didn’t even realize that there is some part of us that chose some of this experience. It’s up to us to dig deep and do the inner shadow work to uncover what those programs might be.