RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City didn’t score a lot of goals but still managed to take four of a possible six points from a double-match week. The Lions started things with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Nashville SC and came home to defeat the Chicago Fire 1-0 in a week that saw even more bodies leave the game day roster. Orlando had only one Designated Player at Nashville and had only 30 minutes of a DP on the field Saturday but still managed to get some decent results. We break down the draw and the win and make our Man of the Match selections.