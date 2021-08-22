Double fatal on Highway 101 near milepost 121

Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 121, which is just north of the intersection of 101 and Immonen Road south of Lincoln City. Authorities say a Dodge Durango, driven by James Versteeg, 46 of Gleneden Beach, was northbound when it crossed-over into the southbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lewis Ford, 41, of Lincoln City.