90 Years Ago

Soon-to-be Fitchburg resident May Applebee made an emotional plea to the City of Fitchburg Common Council this week: She wanted her childhood house back. Prior to a quasi-judicial hearing over whether to designate her mother Kristine’s home at 2337 Apache Drive as a public nuisance because of the items that consumed the driveway and littered the backyard, May Applebee pleaded with Common Council members to give her mother another chance and promised to help get the property cleaned up. She told alders she was planning to move into the house and take legal action to evict her mother’s roommate, whom she blamed for trashing it.