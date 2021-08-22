90 Years Ago
• Kendallville Mayor W.C. Anman, accompanied by City Councilmen Henry Hanes, Forrest Frey and City Attorney Glenn Thrapp, walked from Henderson Lake to Gravel Pit Lake yesterday in search of facts they could gather about the the condition of water that flows from Henderson Lake to Sylvan Lake. The Sylvan Lake Cottager’s Association has requested a temporary dam be placed across the creek below Henderson Lake to to hold matters in abeyance this year until the season ends, in hopes of solving the problem of contamination into Sylvan Lake. City officials advised the Rome City folk they will do their full part to remedy present unpleasant conditions.www.kpcnews.com
