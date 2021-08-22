Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

90 Years Ago

Evening Star
 6 days ago

• Kendallville Mayor W.C. Anman, accompanied by City Councilmen Henry Hanes, Forrest Frey and City Attorney Glenn Thrapp, walked from Henderson Lake to Gravel Pit Lake yesterday in search of facts they could gather about the the condition of water that flows from Henderson Lake to Sylvan Lake. The Sylvan Lake Cottager’s Association has requested a temporary dam be placed across the creek below Henderson Lake to to hold matters in abeyance this year until the season ends, in hopes of solving the problem of contamination into Sylvan Lake. City officials advised the Rome City folk they will do their full part to remedy present unpleasant conditions.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dam#Gravel Pit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kendallville, INEvening Star

Mayor appoints new street superintendent

KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville will have someone new watching over its streets and their maintenance, as Mayor Suzanne Handshoe appointed Brian Strange to take over as the new superintendent. The mayor announced the appointment of Strange, who has worked for the city’s water department, as the new street department head. Strange...
Auburn, INEvening Star

City trash rates on the rise

AUBURN — The price to dispose of solid waste and recyclables is going up in the city of Auburn. The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety approved an extended contract with Republic Services of Fort Wayne on Thursday morning. The two-year extension comes with a 3.5% increase for 2022...
Noble County, INEvening Star

Noble Trails selected for matching grant challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority today announced a partnership to increase safety and accessibility for the Fishing Line Trail in Noble County. Noble Trails, Inc. must reach its goal of $35,000 by Oct. 9, 2021, to receive a matching grant from...
knom.org

Port Commission, City Council Receive Request for Discounted Rate on Large Gravel Haul

In their first meeting since May, the Nome Port Commission discussed a request to reduce rates for one of the largest shipments of gravel the port has seen in recent years. Jimmy West Jr., owner of the Board of Trade Saloon and Chairman of the Port Commission, sent the request to the Port Director and the City of Nome. At the commission meeting on Aug. 19, City Manager Glenn Steckman explained that the request was sent to his office in April.
Fitchburg, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

‘It breaks my heart:’ Apache Drive home deemed a chronic public nuisance by Fitchburg Common Council

Soon-to-be Fitchburg resident May Applebee made an emotional plea to the City of Fitchburg Common Council this week: She wanted her childhood house back. Prior to a quasi-judicial hearing over whether to designate her mother Kristine’s home at 2337 Apache Drive as a public nuisance because of the items that consumed the driveway and littered the backyard, May Applebee pleaded with Common Council members to give her mother another chance and promised to help get the property cleaned up. She told alders she was planning to move into the house and take legal action to evict her mother’s roommate, whom she blamed for trashing it.
Dekalb County, INEvening Star

DeKalb County public meetings

8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn. 8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn. 6 p.m. — American Rescue Plan Committee, Garrett City Hall Council Chambers, 130 S. Randolph St., Garrett. The purpose of this meeting...
Hammond, INEvening Star

Landlord wins ruling against Hammond

HAMMOND — A landlord has won another day in court in his 9-year battle with the city over the safety of a rental house. The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this week Jose Andrade may pursue a federal lawsuit against the City of Hammond over his five-unit apartment building in the 6600 block of Jefferson Avenue near Hammond’s Edison Park.
Shipshewana, INEvening Star

Shipshewana breaks ground for new trailhead

SHIPSHEWANA — A group of Shipshewana town council members, park board members, town officials, a construction manager, and DLZ engineers each turned over a ceremonial shovel of dirt Thursday night, signaling the beginning of a construction project that brings the trailhead for the Pumpkinvine Trail right into the heart of downtown Shipshewana.
Auburn, INEvening Star

high fives

To the generations of people who have worked tirelessly to produce the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, which starts this week. This is one of the biggest festivals in the state and brings in thousands of people from across the United States and the globe. (Make sure you read today’s front-page story about the history of the classic car auction. What dedication!)
Auburn, INEvening Star

Kruse will retire from Senate

AUBURN — After serving in the Indiana legislature since 1989, Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, will not run for re-election in 2022. The reason is deeply personal — his wife, Kay. “She’s been suffering with cancer the last couple of years. … She said whatever time she has left here on...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Democrats planning annual dinner Sept. 10

ANGOLA — The Steuben County Democratic party will host its annual dinner on Sept. 10 at Selman Timber Frame Pavilion in Angola Commons Park and it will feature the newly minted Indiana State Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl. The social hour begins with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., followed...
Auburn, INEvening Star

Storms dump rain, cut power in county

Early morning thunderstorms Thursday dumped heavy rain and caused power outages in various locations in DeKalb County. An Auburn resident reported 3-1/2 inches of rain. A lightning strike at 2:25 a.m. cut power to approximately 180 customers, according to a post on the City of Auburn’s Facebook page. A circuit was de-energized to allow crews to make repairs, causing an additional 540 customers to be without power.
Ashley, INEvening Star

Water, sewer feasibility study could bring growth

ASHLEY — With cooperation between DeKalb and Steuben counties, the town of Ashley is embarking on a water and sewer feasibility study, which could possibly bring more industry to the area. Ashley Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer said there are potentially two industries looking at the north side of Steuben C.R. 800S,...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

COVID-19 ratings worsen for eighth straight week

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighty-tree out of Indiana’s 92 counties are now seeing high spread of COVID-19, according to the state’s color-coded county metrics ratings. It’s the eighth consecutive week that ratings have worsened, with almost no counties remaining the two best color ratings on the four-level scale. For the second straight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy