Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks

Wrestling-edge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors of whether or not ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks would show up to face now-former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ran rampant leading up to the highly hyped WWE pay-per-view event, SummerSlam 2021. At the end of it all though, Banks was not at the event and while Carmella showed up to originally fill in, that would be abandoned for a shock and surprising return as Becky Lynch came back to a WWE ring for the first time in a year. Sasha Banks ‘humiliated’ this WWE SummerSlam main eventer.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Carmella
Person
Sasha Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Backstage#Rumor#Combat#Wrestling Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Baron Corbin Wins Money In Las Vegas, News On Sasha Banks, SummerSlam, Reigns, Priest

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns, Damian Priest, and Riddle will be appearing on Wednesday’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump”. You can check out the official announcements below:. You can check out the latest edition of Rob Schamberger’s “Canvas 2 Canvas” below. This week’s episode looks at Sasha Banks:. Baron...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Struggling’ During WWE Hiatus

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Extended’ WWE Hiatus Revealed

As reported previously, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were not apart of a recent WWE Live show when fans were told that the two would be present for the event. Many were worried what had happened to the two as WWE only originally said that the two would not be seen for the night due to “unforeseen circumstances”. This worried many fans, but luckily, Sasha Banks took to Instagram to post up a photo to cool fans down. Could these two being absent last much longer? WWE ‘Banned’ Surprising Name From SummerSlam.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

REPORT: Becky Lynch replaces Sasha Banks and defeats Bianca Belair

SummerSlam 2021 was hit with a huge blow when news broke on Saturday that Sasha Banks was pulled from the card for undisclosed reasons. She was scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc first reported the news, which was later corroborated...
WWEringsidenews.com

Sasha Banks Acknowledges Roman Reigns For Being On Another Level

Sasha Banks’ recent return made Michael Cole shout: “IT’S BOSS TIME” when her music hit, despite Banks’ former ally Bayley giving Cole such a hard time. She cemented herself as a future WWE Hall Of Famer thanks to the historic matches she has been part of and Banks is not shy talking about it.
WWEComicBook

Becky Lynch Fans Want Her to Be Sasha Banks' WWE SummerSlam Replacement

Becky Lynch fans want her to be the replacement for Sasha Banks for WWE SummerSlam! Sasha Banks was scheduled for the SmackDown Women's Championship match against the defending Bianca Belair, but worrying reports started to pop up last weekend when the two of them were pulled from a string of live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." It was then reported that there was a concern over the SummerSlam match as of this past Monday, but those concerns seemed to be alleviated when the two of them had been cleared and Belair was able to appear on Friday Night SmackDown.
WWEPWMania

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Pulled From WWE Live Event, More News From The Show

Sasha Banks and WWE Smackdown women’s Bianca Belair were scheduled to appear at tonight’s WWE live event in Charlotte, NC. However, it was announced by Byron Saxton that Sasha and Bianca wouldn’t be on the show due to “unforeseen circumstances” and no other details were given. As one might expect, the live crowd was said to be unhappy about the news.
WWE411mania.com

Update on Sasha Banks’ Status After Missing WWE SummerSlam

Sasha Banks did not compete at last night’s WWE SummerSlam as planned, and a new report has an update on her status. As was reported last night, Banks was announced just before her scheduled match with Bianca Belair that Banks would not be appearing and Belair eventually faced Lynch in a quick losing effort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy